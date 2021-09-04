CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BottleRock 2021: Biggest moments from the Napa music festival

By Chronicle Staff Report
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival is back through Labor Day weekend. Promoters expect the sold-out event, which also boasts lavish food and wine offerings, to draw as many as 40,000 music fans a day to the Napa Valley Expo from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5. More than 80 acts are slated to perform during the three-day concert, including Megan Thee Stallion, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Run the Jewels.

