UFC Vegas 36 video: Tom Aspinall blasts Serghei Spivac with standing elbow, finishes with punches on the ground

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.