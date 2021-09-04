CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 36 video: Tom Aspinall blasts Serghei Spivac with standing elbow, finishes with punches on the ground

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Aspinall remains one of the fastest rising contenders in the heavyweight division following another jaw-dropping finish at UFC Vegas 36. The heavy-handed British slugger needed less than three minutes to connect with a perfectly timed knee to the body followed by a clubbing elbow strike that put Serghei Spivac down on the canvas. Once the fight hit the floor, Aspinall just unloaded with a blistering series of punches, which forced the referee to stop the fight.

