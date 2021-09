Netflix has finally released Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Season 5, Volume 1 globally today, and if you're wondering what time it will be released, we've got you covered. The highly-anticipated final season of the Spanish crime thriller will be released in two volumes, and the first five episodes are being released on Netflix today. The second volume will be released this December to wrap up the global phenomenon. The new season is expected to pick up where Season 4 left off: the rogue detective Alicia catches the Professor in his hideout while the gang in the Bank of Spain are trying to figure out how to pull of their near-impossible heist, and the first 15 minutes of the Season 5 revealed that Spain's military is coming!