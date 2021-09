The Highland Belles drill team will host their annual spaghetti supper and online auction/raffle Sept. 3. The annual dinner is set before the Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn football game. This year, there will be an in-person event at the high school cafeteria, as well as a take-out option, in addition to the online auction. Ticket sales will continue until Sept. 3. To buy a ticket or make a donation, visit the Highland Belles’ website. There will also be limited dinner tickets sold at the event. Dinner tickets are $11 each and raffle chances are $5 each, or six for $25.