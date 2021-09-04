Shang-Chi Epic Bus Fight was Destin Daniel Cretton's Initial Pitch for Legend of the Ten Rings

It’s a known fact that when Destin Daniel Cretton began directing movies, he told himself that one of the things he would never do is a massive Marvel movie, and the Hawaiian director even went so far to tell his agent to never let him do one. But be careful what you wish for because when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hits theatres on 2 September, Cretton will be making history as the one bringing Marvel’s first Asian superhero to the big screen.