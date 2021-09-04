CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Epic Bus Fight was Destin Daniel Cretton's Initial Pitch for Legend of the Ten Rings

Cover picture for the articleWe've all seen the epic bus fight in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After all, it was one of the highlights of the film's first trailer. However, the scene is more than just a teaser of the action sequences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Destin Daniel Cretton has just confirmed that it was his initial pitch to Marvel Studios that led to the movie's development.

