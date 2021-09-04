CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Makayla Culpepper

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saying “there’s no such thing as bad press” used to be pretty people. However, in recent years, we’ve all seen just how untrue it is. A college student in Alabama named Makayla Culpepper recently learned this the hard way. In August of 2021, Makayla started getting a lot of attention after being part of a viral internet moment called Bama Rush which is a week for sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama. Although Makayla was initially hoping to join a sorority, she was ultimately dropped from consideration. Allegedly, this is because of a video that supposedly shows her drinking while underage, but others believe it was due to the fact that Makayla is mixed. Either way, she isn’t letting any of this bring her down. Makayla is determined to still enjoy her college experience even though a sorority is now out of the question. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Makayla Culpepper.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#The University Of Alabama#The Montgomery Academy#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Michael K. Williams: Actor was 54

Sometimes it’s easy to sit back and wonder how many people passed away without being noticed like this before social media became a big thing. Back in those days, the news might have taken a while to get around, but now it’s anywhere from minutes to a couple of hours after the passing of a celebrity that the word has gone around the horn and become a huge deal. Without taking anything away from any of those that have died in the last several years, it’s fair to say that while it does inform the largest number of people in a short amount of time, there are likely certain abuses that are bound to be noticed as well. Michael K. Williams passed just recently in his home at the age of 54, but as of yet, it would appear that the cause hasn’t been determined. The impact that the actor had on the business is kind of obvious though since quite a few people have stepped up and made it known how they felt about the man and how many he touched throughout the length of his career.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Yaya DaCosta To Star In Lee Daniels’ Upcoming Fall Drama, “Our Kind Of People”

It’s not ever so often that models transition into acting. One of the people who have successfully managed to make the shift is supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has made appearances in shows such as Empire, The Cosby Show, and New York Undercover, and has a ton of acting credits to her name. Next to Campbell, Yaya DaCosta comes a close second. When she auditioned for Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model, DaCosta was only 21 years old. At her audition, she was ‘happy to be here. I can’t believe I’m in front of you guys,’ all while exuding the utmost confidence as she engaged with the judges: Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, and J. Alexander. Tyra, in particular, was impressed by DaCosta, who at the time was a student at Brown University. Not only was she super educated, but DaCosta was also bilingual, and spoke fluent Portuguese. At the end of the Season, DaCosta placed second to 19-year-old Eva Pigford.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Siobhan Fallon Hogan?

Since starting her acting career more than 30 years ago, Siobhan Fallon Hogan has built a very impressive resume that includes more than 70 credits. From the big screen to the small screen, Siobhan knows exactly how to put on a good show. She reached the height of her career during the 1990s when she appeared in several successful movies including Daddy Daycare, Men in Black, and Holes. Although she didn’t always have starring roles, Siobhan brought something special to each character that has made her a memorable figure. Siobhan has been a little less visible in recent years, but she’s still working hard and sharing her amazing talent with the world. Continue reading to learn more about what Siobhan Fallon Hogan is up to now.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Laign

Amber Laign is not a household name, but she’s a recognizable personality. She’s a massage therapist and a businesswoman. She’s successful, happy, and living her best life, and she also happens to have celebrated a milestone anniversary with her partner recently. Her partner is, however, a very big household name. Amber Laign has been dating ABC’s “Good Morning America,” co-host Robin Roberts since 2005, and that’s why people know who she is. It’s time to learn as much as we can about the girlfriend of one of television’s most famous personalities.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rasheeda Frost

Initially famous for being a rapper, Rasheeda Frost achieved moderate success in the early/mid-2000s. She is probably best known for her singles “Do It”, “Got That Good (My Bubble Gum)”, and “Marry Me”. In recent years, however, she has successfully transitioned into a career as a reality TV star. As a longtime fixture in the Love and Hip Hop franchise, viewers have watched Rasheeda go through lots of ups and downs over the years. It’s gotten to the point that many people genuinely feel like they know Rasheeda and her family. In reality, though, there is much more to Rasheeda than what we’ve all seen on TV. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rasheeda Frost.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Crystal Hayslett

Timing is everything, and Crystal Hayslett’s career is proof. Although she’s been in the entertainment industry for a little more than 10 years, it wasn’t until 2019 when she got the chance to truly shine in front of the camera thanks to her role in the Tyler Perry series Sistas. Now, with a significant role under her belt, Crystal’s fan base has grown tremendously and she will likely see more opportunities opening up for her in the future. She doesn’t have any new projects in the works at the moment, but in a short period of time Crystal has already shown the world that she’s here to stay. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Crystal Hayslett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy