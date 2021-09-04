10 Things You Didn’t Know about Makayla Culpepper
The saying “there’s no such thing as bad press” used to be pretty people. However, in recent years, we’ve all seen just how untrue it is. A college student in Alabama named Makayla Culpepper recently learned this the hard way. In August of 2021, Makayla started getting a lot of attention after being part of a viral internet moment called Bama Rush which is a week for sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama. Although Makayla was initially hoping to join a sorority, she was ultimately dropped from consideration. Allegedly, this is because of a video that supposedly shows her drinking while underage, but others believe it was due to the fact that Makayla is mixed. Either way, she isn’t letting any of this bring her down. Makayla is determined to still enjoy her college experience even though a sorority is now out of the question. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Makayla Culpepper.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0