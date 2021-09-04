10 Things You Didn’t Know about Makayla Culpepper

Sometimes it’s easy to sit back and wonder how many people passed away without being noticed like this before social media became a big thing. Back in those days, the news might have taken a while to get around, but now it’s anywhere from minutes to a couple of hours after the passing of a celebrity that the word has gone around the horn and become a huge deal. Without taking anything away from any of those that have died in the last several years, it’s fair to say that while it does inform the largest number of people in a short amount of time, there are likely certain abuses that are bound to be noticed as well. Michael K. Williams passed just recently in his home at the age of 54, but as of yet, it would appear that the cause hasn’t been determined. The impact that the actor had on the business is kind of obvious though since quite a few people have stepped up and made it known how they felt about the man and how many he touched throughout the length of his career.