CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Hunters; Shotgun Shells Are Hard to Find

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early season goose and teal hunting opens Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says ammunition supplies are still a problem for hunters. Schmitt suggests to hunters that if they see the shells they plan on using for this fall which includes deer hunting to grab those. Schmitt says most locations selling ammunition have a shortage so if you find what you'd be using to not hesitate to buy them because he anticipates the shortage to last quite awhile longer.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Drought#Shells#Fish#Rain Fall#Outdoor News#Wjon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy