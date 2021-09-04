Hunters; Shotgun Shells Are Hard to Find

Early season goose and teal hunting opens Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says ammunition supplies are still a problem for hunters. Schmitt suggests to hunters that if they see the shells they plan on using for this fall which includes deer hunting to grab those. Schmitt says most locations selling ammunition have a shortage so if you find what you'd be using to not hesitate to buy them because he anticipates the shortage to last quite awhile longer.