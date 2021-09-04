CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel, real-life African princess, Dapper Dans: this week in Disney review Part 2

By Becky
disneydining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the reopening of the Living with the Land attraction at EPCOT to the return of the Dapper Dans at Disneyland, there was a lot to talk about this week in Disney news. As promised, here’s the second part of your DisneyDining Week in Review, just in case you’ve had your hands full with shopping for school supplies, rearranging your living room furniture for football season, or handling interior decorating for a new dorm room and missed anything.

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Cruise#Disney Park#Disney Princess#Jungle Cruise#African#Disneydining Week#Review#Aulani Resort Spa#Jungle Cruise#Covid#The Cadaver Dans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Travelkennythepirate.com

The 9 worst Disney rides that aren’t worth waiting for

Walt Disney World has some outstanding rides that we can’t get enough of! But then there are some that are just…not so great, and we can’t help but wonder why they are still in Disney World. Check out this list of the 9 Disney World rides not worth waiting in line for. Do you agree with this list?
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
Food & Drinksmashed.com

McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Will Soon Include These Beloved Disney Characters

If you are a Walt Disney World fan who happens to enjoy fast food, have we got news for you. Beginning September 14, Disney is partnering up with McDonald's to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th birthday by releasing a range of 50th Anniversary toys. Disney fan site Chip and Company says a good number of toys bear a striking resemblance to the "Fab 50" statues that are being put up around the park, and whose images have already been shared by the theme park. Walt Disney World is said to be planning "The World's Most Magical Celebration" and part of that will involve different characters seen as gold statues across different areas of the park. The list includes Disney originals like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, as well as Goofy and Pluto, along with "newer" additions like Rocket Racoon, Baby Groot, Olaf, and Frozone (via WDWNT).
MoviesInside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
Travelallears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Renting Disney World For An Evening

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Lifestyleallears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Disney World 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys Are Coming to McDonald’s!

If you can’t make it to Disney World for the 50th anniversary celebration coming up on October 1st, there’s another way you can celebrate!. With Disney World’s 50th anniversary less than a month away, we’re seeing more and more 50th anniversary merchandise and decor, and now McDonald’s is joining in on the celebration. Not only will there be new Happy Meal toys, there’s also a chance to win a trip to Disney World!
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Opens Without THREE Popular Attractions

Home to Cinderella Castle, the Magic Kingdom is Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park. Although, Guests visiting the Disney Park today (September 9) might have been in for a shock as three incredibly popular attractions were temporarily closed at Park opening. First to close at the opening of Magic...
Shoppingdisneydining.com

Disney unveils new line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ merchandise that’s sure to put a spell on you

Even though the movie Hocus Pocus is almost 30 years old, it seems that its popularity continues to grow, as though it were a much more recently released film. It’s so popular in fact, that a brand new take on the Sanderson Sisters is set to make its debut on Disney+ next year. Hocus Pocus 2 is currently in production and set to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2022.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: An Iconic Halloween Popcorn Bucket is BACK in Disney World!

Disney Parks holiday popcorn buckets are such fun and collectible souvenirs. So far this year we’ve seen a new Jack Skellington popcorn bucket, a Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket, and a glow-in-the-dark Halloween bucket. Today we discovered a classic Halloween popcorn bucket is BACK in Disney World, and if you’ve missed out in the past, here’s your chance!
MoviesIGN

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Asked Disney for $100M Due to Black Widow's Day and Date Release

After Black Widow's release plans changed, Scarlett Johansson's team reportedly tried to negotiate a deal with Disney for the star to receive $100 million for the movie. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, "the calculation was based on what the star would receive in a hypothetical global box-office take of $1.2 billion," a sum that was estimated based on Marvel's past theatrical releases before the COVID-19 pandemic, plus Johansson's $20 million starting salary for her titular role in the movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy