Cowboys Don White-Orange-Orange for Season Opener against Missouri State
The Cowboys are ready to return to the field and they’ll do so in a rarely seen uniform combination. OSU will don a white Pistol Pete helmet with orange uniform and pants. It’s a Missouri State-only color combo, apparently. The only other time they’ve worn White-Orange-Orange in the modern era was in 2018, another season opener hosting the Bears. That time they were fitted with the full-size Pete and stripe helmet. The Pokes came out on top of that meeting, 58-17.pistolsfiringblog.com
Comments / 0