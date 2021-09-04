CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Don White-Orange-Orange for Season Opener against Missouri State

By Kyle Cox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys are ready to return to the field and they’ll do so in a rarely seen uniform combination. OSU will don a white Pistol Pete helmet with orange uniform and pants. It’s a Missouri State-only color combo, apparently. The only other time they’ve worn White-Orange-Orange in the modern era was in 2018, another season opener hosting the Bears. That time they were fitted with the full-size Pete and stripe helmet. The Pokes came out on top of that meeting, 58-17.

#Cowboys#Missouri State#Bears#American Football#Pistol Pete#Osu Cowboy Football
