CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Denmark keeps perfect qualis record beating Faeroe Islands

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

TORSHAVN, Faeroe Islands (AP) — Denmark’s smallest opponent was its toughest yet as the Danes needed an 85th-minute goal to beat the Faeroe Islands on Saturday and keep intact its 100% record in World Cup qualifying.

Denmark was on course for its first scoreless draw after starting the campaign with four wins until Jonas Wind headed in from a free kick with five minutes remaining. The Faeroe Islands had been reduced to 10 men shortly before after Rene Joensen picked up a second yellow card.

That gave Denmark its fifth win from five games and preserved its commanding five-point lead at the top of Europe Group F. Denmark is the only team in European qualifying yet to concede a goal, and its 17 scored are the joint most of any team.

Israel tightened its hold on second place with a 5-2 home win over Austria. Eran Zahavi scored twice, three days after his hat trick against the Faeroe Islands. Austria fought back to 3-2 from 3-0 down before Shon Weissman and Zahavi stretched Israel’s lead again.

Scotland was third in Group F, two points behind Israel, after wasting a string of chances but still beating last-placed Moldova 1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

566K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Wind
Person
Eran Zahavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Qualis#Torshavn#Ap#European#Group F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Welcome to Bornholm, Denmark’s beloved island where sustainability comes as standard

The little Danish isle of Bornholm, cast away in the Baltic sea, has a special place in the hearts of Danes – an affection earned from school trips and childhood family holidays. The island, just 40km long, aims to be carbon neutral by 2025. It’s a lofty ambition that earned Bornholm first place in the 2019 RESponsible Island Prize, an initiative launched by the EU to reward destinations at the forefront of renewable energy production and sustainable development with involvement from the local community.Before travellers even arrive, their carbon footprint has been considered: the flight from Copenhagen airport is just...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Denmark down Scots to remain perfect

Copenhagen (AFP) – Denmark extended their perfect start to the World Cup qualifying campaign as Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle netted in quick succession in a 2-0 win against Scotland on Wednesday. Kasper Hjulmand’s side killed off the Scots with two goals in two minutes at the Parken Stadium. Euro...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Denmark beats Scotland to extend winning start to qualifiers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Denmark scored twice in the space of two minutes to beat Scotland 2-0 and keep its perfect start to World Cup qualifying Wednesday. Daniel Wass scored in the 14th minute and Joakim Maehle doubled the lead just over 90 seconds later as the Danes earned their fourth win in as many games.
SoccerSB Nation

Christensen’s Denmark beat Gilmour’s Scotland in 2022 World Cup qualification

A busy international break is under way, and among the first batch of matches was Denmark’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Copenhagen, the first match for both national teams since the Euros this summer — a rather dramatic tournament especially for Denmark after Christiansen Eriksen’s heart attack in the first game. (Eriksen seems to be doing okay, but obviously not playing.)
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Ronaldo beats record as double sees off Ireland

FARO, Portugal, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men's international football when he headed two last-gasp goals to give Portugal a 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland in Group A of World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday. The Manchester United forward saw Gavin Bazunu, a Manchester...
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

Denmark beats Israel 5-0 in winning run, Scotland up to 2nd

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Five players scored as Denmark beat Israel 5-0 on Tuesday to put the Danes on the verge of securing a place at the 2022 World Cup with barely half of the qualifying games played. After reaching the semifinals at the European Championship, the Danes now have a...
Soccerabc17news.com

WC qualifying: England loses perfect record, Spain’s big win

England’s perfect record in World Cup qualifying has vanished after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in Poland while Italy, Germany, Spain and Belgium all won to build big leads in their groups on the road to Qatar. England drew 1-1 draw in Warsaw to end its five-match winning run in qualifying. England still holds a four-point lead with four games remaining. Italy is six points clear in its group after beating Lithuania 5-0 and Belgium holds the biggest lead in qualifying at nine points after a 1-0 win in Belarus. Spain won 2-0 in Kosovo and pulled four points clear of Sweden, which lost in Greece. Germany beat Iceland 4-0 away and extended its lead to four points.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

France fine without MbappÃ©; Denmark perfect in WCup qualies

ROME -- The way Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema linked up together for France on Tuesday, the injured Kylian MbappÃ© was hardly missed. Griezmann scored twice and was set up by Benzema both times in a 2-0 win over Finland that put the defending World Cup champions in control of their qualifying group for the 2022 tournament.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Eight men pushed a plane and beat a Guinness Record

Without a doubt, beating a Guinness record is not an easy task, but there is always someone willing to break down the barriers and establish themselves internationally. As it happened with a group of Ukrainians who showed that they have nothing to envy the power of many superheroes: they broke a very difficult mark and became part of history and be considered as some of the strongest men in the world.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Poland strike late to end England’s perfect record

Warsaw (AFP) – England’s 100 percent record in World Cup qualifying was ended in dramatic fashion by Sebastian Szymanski’s stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday. A game short on goalmouth action looked to be meandering towards a stalemate until Harry Kane’s long-range strike 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy