Presidential Election

GOP candidates want refugees out of Afghanistan but not in US

By Ryan Teague Beckwith, Mark Niquette, Gregory Korte Bloomberg News (TNS)
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — Republicans who criticized President Joe Biden for stranding those who helped the U.S. are now taking issue with his effort to bring them into the country. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, tweeted that the U.S. should “rescue Afghans who’ve assisted the US military, but they should go to a neutral & safe third country. They should NOT come to US w/o a FULL security vetting.”

