CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

New Zealand level T20 series with four-wicket win over England

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eerLV_0bmtTHqp00
New Zealand managed to hold on for a narrow victory (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

New Zealand levelled their T20 series with England with a four-wicket win at Hove.

Captain Sophie Devine struck a half century as the White Ferns bounced back from a poor showing in the first match to hold on for victory, despite losing four wickets for 28 runs at the back end of the innings.

It was a marked improvement from New Zealand’s performance in the first match, which was littered with dropped catches, fielding errors and troubles at the crease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnZWD_0bmtTHqp00
England’s Danni Wyatt (right) top-scored for England (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Devine was involved in two of those dropped catches and had made just two runs at Chelmsford but showed none of the struggles this time, scoring 50 from 41 balls.

England were put in to bat but struggled to get going, scoring just 127 for seven from their 20 overs, with Danni Wyatt top-scoring with 35.

The first wicket to fall was Tammy Beaumont, who had previously scored 97 but this time was bowled by Jess Kerr for just 14 runs.

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones then fell in quick succession, including a golden duck for the latter.

Sophia Dunkley looked to be building a solid partnership with Wyatt before Leigh Kasperek was able to get down low and take a tidy catch off her own bowling, dismissing the 23-year-old for 21.

Maia Bouchier did not look out of place at the crease on debut, although she was nearly run out on a few occasions. Bouchier made 25 before becoming Hannah Rowe’s second wicket of the game as England reached 127.

Unlike in the previous match, England’s bowlers struggled to find their rhythm, with Tash Farrant and Freya Davies expensive despite taking wickets.

New Zealand struggled to get going at the start of their innings and the accumulation of dot balls forced a risky run which ran out Suzie Bates after a direct hit from the fielder, with Devine also dropped by Sarah Glenn off a Sophie Ecclestone delivery.

Just as it was looking straightforward for New Zealand with less than a run a ball needed, Amy Satterthwaite was bowled trying to paddle the ball to fine leg off Davies.

Devine had looked set, having hit four sixes during her time at the crease, but was caught at long-on off the bowling of Farrant, with her side needing just 28 more runs.

Mady Villiers took two catches, including a stunning effort off her own bowling which was almost behind her, but it was not enough as New Zealand reached the required target with four wickets and 10 balls remaining.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Satterthwaite
Person
Leigh Kasperek
Person
Freya Davies
Person
Mady Villiers
Person
Suzie Bates
Person
Hannah Rowe
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Sophie Devine
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Sarah Glenn
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wicket#Overs#T20#The White Ferns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
Related
WorldBBC

England v New Zealand T20: Sophie Devine guides New Zealand to victory

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine scores a destructive 50 as New Zealand beat England by four wickets at Hove to level their three-match T20 series 1-1 and set up a decider on Thursday. MATCH REPORT: Devine stars as New Zealand level series. Watch highlights on BBC iPlayer, and the BBC...
SportsPosted by
The Guardian

England win a thriller to wrap up the women’s T20 series – live!

The player of the match, chosen by the Sky commentators, is ... the other captain, Heather Knight. “Really enjoyable night,” she says. “Bit of rust there, to be honest. We weren’t perfect tonight, but Amy [Jones] was outstanding in the middle order and we’ve got different people contributing at different times. We’ll take confidence from it.” Asked about Danni Wyatt, Knight says “I thought she was brilliant tonight.”
SportsThe Guardian

England too good for New Zealand in first women’s T20 international – as it happened

The player of the match is Tammy Beaumont, who made what turned out to be a definitive 97. She didn’t notice the tunes so must’ve been in some kind of zone, she says, and though it can be tough opening sometimes when you’re caught second ball at mid off, her and Wyatt were told that they’re backed and encouraged to get after it. She wants to become more consistent in future, not playing the anchor role but dictating the match.
WorldBBC

Ireland v Zimbabwe: Hosts level series with seven-wicket win at Clontarf

Zimbabwe 152-5 (20 overs): Shumba 46*, Burl 37*; Getkate 3-20 Ireland: 153-3 (18.3 overs): O'Brien 60, Stirling 37; Burl 2-24 Ireland beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets at Clontarf to leave the Twenty20 series 1-1 with three games remaining. The tourists were struggling on 64-5 before Milton Shumba (46) and Ryan...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Nasser Hussain backs England to complete series win over India - "England have the edge now"

Nasser Hussain believes England will go on to win their Test series against India, having completed a dominant innings victory over Virat Kohli 's side at Headingley. The series is now all square heading into the final two Tests and Hussain feels that England "have the edge now" after making changes to their batting line-up and having Mark Wood and Chris Woakes back available.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Four-wicket Chris Woakes could not wait to return to England Test side

Chris Woakes declared his triumphant return to the Test arena “well worth the wait” after helping himself to four Indian wickets on day one of the fourth LV= Insurance Test.For the first time since last August the Warwickshire all-rounder was part of the England XI and he was sure to mark the occasion in style as he picked up four for 55.He dismissed Rohit Sharma with his sixth ball of the morning to get the hosts on the board, added the scalps of Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur and also saw captain Virat Kohli dropped off his bowling.CHRIS...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

England announce Test series against New Zealand and South Africa next year

The England men’s fixtures for 2022 have been announced, topped and tailed by three Tests each against New Zealand and South AfricaThe Black Caps, reigning Test world champions, will return having won a two-match series in England 1-0 this summer and kick off the international schedule at Lord’s between June 2-6, before matches at Trent Bridge and Headingley.The Proteas, making a full trip to these shores for the first time since 2017, will play all three formats culminating in Tests at Lord’s, Edgbaston and the Kia Oval, which resumes its role as the last staging post of the summer. Those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy