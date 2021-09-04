CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Taylor defends title with shut-out points win over Jennifer Han

Katie Taylor (left) defended her title against Jennifer Han (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Katie Taylor defended her undisputed world lightweight title with a shut-out points win over American Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium.

The 35-year-old was given a solid test by her opponent, who turned professional in 2013 and is a former IBF featherweight champion.

It was Taylor’s first fight since she was pushed to the limit by her former amateur rival Natasha Jonas, claiming a narrow points win in May.

But it was soon evident there was little danger of the champion being stretched again by an opponent who boasts a solitary inside-the-distance win on her 22-fight record.

Taylor set the tempo from the start, landing accurate lead lefts and strong right hands as she wore down Han before dropping her with a short left in the eighth, although Han protested a slip.

The three ringside judges concurred that Taylor had won every round of the contest, handing her a 100-89 points victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OINU_0bmtT5LM00
Conor Benn cruised to a points win over Adrian Granados (Zack Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Conor Benn made his frustration plain despite cruising to his 19th consecutive professional win over experienced American Adrian Granados.

Benn dominated from the start of the contest but Granados’ back-pedalling style did not go down well with the 24-year-old, who angrily implored his opponent to fight in the final round.

Granados, who had previously acquitted himself well against high-calibre opposition including Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, perhaps wisely refused to oblige, and the judges duly delivered their 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 verdicts.

