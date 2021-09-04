CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Clarke plays down missed chances as Scotland sneak a win over Moldova

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was pleased with the Moldova win (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Clarke played down Scotland’s profligacy as he described their 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova at Hampden Park as a “good night” for his side.

A close-range finish after 13 minutes by striker Lyndon Dykes against the Group F minnows proved to be enough for three points but the Scots missed several chances to make the night more comfortable.

The Scots, with only two goals in the last five matches, have eight points from five games, one ahead of Austria whom they play in Vienna on Tuesday night.

Israel, who beat the Austrians 5-2, are two points ahead of Scotland with runaway group leaders Denmark on maximum 15 points.

Clarke said: “It was important to win, it was important to play on the front foot and I think we did that. It was important to get a clean sheet and we did that as well so, a good night for us.

“We had to win the game tonight otherwise Tuesday would have been probably a dead rubber so it was nice to get the three points and we look forward to a trip to Vienna and a tough game against the Austrians.

“If we don’t concede any, and we get one chance in the game and score it, that will be clinical enough. If you are not creating chances you are more worried than if you are creating chances and not scoring.

“The Ryan Christie chance at the end is a Ryan Christie goal normally but he snatched at it because it was late in the game.

“Andy Robertson snatched at one in the first half, Kieran Tierney had an unbelievable free header, put it down into the ground but didn’t quite get the right contact. Billy Gilmour had one at the near post. Lots of chances and if you create chances you always have a chance to score.

“You always need the second to stop that little nervy five minutes at the end when everyone in the stadium gets a little too nervous but if you actually watch the game there were no real chances, we defended the game, we saw the game out well.

“I made some changes later in the game to make sure we did that. We spoke about half-time about making sure it was Moldova nil and that’s what we did. And if you keep clean sheets you win games.”

Clarke praised 19-year-old Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, starting for the first time and 20-year-old man-of-the-match midfielder Gilmour, on loan at Norwich from Chelsea, although he was keen to stress the part played by the senior players in his team.

He said: “Nathan had a really good game. I wasn’t surprised. If you watch him play for Rangers he is a good player. I knew what he would give us, he gave us good energy going forward.

“He almost got his goal in the first start which would have been great but fortunately Lyndon was on hand to knock it over the line. I think he tired in the second half but showed good maturity to sit in and play his position. He can do both sides of the game.

“It was important to get Billy on the ball. Billy dictates the tempo for us, he makes us pass, he makes us play. But don’t forget the senior players as well. It was a big effort from the team to get the result we needed.”

SportsBBC

Scotland: How Steve Clarke's side can evolve for World Cup tilt

When the dust settled on Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign and the last of the Baccara sing-a-longs drifted into the sky above Hampden, attention turned to how Steve Clarke's side had fared. A highly creditable draw with England at Wembley was bookended by chastening defeats by Czech Republic and Croatia in...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Scotland boss Steve Clarke blames team shape for defeat to Denmark

Steve Clarke insists team shape rather than personnel was behind Scotland’s dismal first-half performance in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Denmark in Copenhagen. With right-sided defenders Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson unable to make the trip for Covid-19 reasons, Clarke sprung a surprise by moving his captain Andy Robertson to right wing-back with Kieran Tierney on the left.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Steve Clarke blow as Kevin Nisbet and Stephen O’Donnell miss Scotland qualifier

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was dealt another blow with the news that Kevin Nisbet and Stephen O’Donnell will miss the World Cup qualifier in Denmark on Wednesday night. Clarke’s squad had already been hit by call-offs with the likes of James Forrest, Greg Taylor, John McGinn and Nathan Patterson missing for various reasons.
SportsTribal Football

Scotland coach Clarke defends playing Robertson at right wing-back

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has defended playing Andy Robertson at right wing-back in the loss to Denmark on Wednesday. A depleted Tartan Army were blown away in the World Cup qualifier as Denmark collected an important 2-0 victory. Defending his decision to start Robertson at right wing-back to cover for...
SoccerSkySports

Scotland 1-0 Moldova: Lyndon Dykes' early tap-in gives Tartan Army important win despite wasteful performance

Lyndon Dykes' early tap-in gave Scotland a crucial World Cup qualifying win over Moldova, but the hosts wasted a hatful of chances to earn more than their 1-0 victory. Dykes scored his first international goal in almost a year to get the Tartan Army off to a perfect start in front of a 40,000-strong home crowd, turning home the rebound from Nathan Patterson's fine give-and-go with Kevin Nisbet.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Wasteful Scotland secure narrow qualifying victory against minnows Moldova

Lyndon Dykes’ early counter gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Moldova in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden but the victory should have been more emphatic. In front of 40,869 fans a close-range finish by the QPR striker against the Group F minnows proved to be enough for three points but the Scots missed several chances to make the night more comfortable.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Scotland boss Steve Clarke talks up Grant Hanley ahead of Austria game

Steve Clarke has described in-form Grant Hanley as Scotland’s “rock” ahead of Tuesday’s crucial World Cup qualifier in Austria. After three years out of the international set-up, the Norwich centre-back has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet since making a goal-scoring return to the side against Austria at Hampden in March.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Steve Clarke feels Scotland ‘deserve more respect’ after key qualification win

Steve Clarke called for more respect from critics after Scotland pulled off a terrific 1-0 victory over Austria to boost their 2022 World Cup qualifying hopes. After a 2-0 defeat at runaway Group F leaders Denmark and a narrow 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park, it was taken as read that the Scots needed at least one point in Vienna to stay in the hunt with their opponents and Israel for a play-off spot.
SoccerBBC

Scotland v Moldova: Pick your starting line-up for Hampden clash

With John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Stephen O'Donnell and Kevin Nisbet set to return to the Scotland squad, how much does that change your starting XI for Saturday's World Cup qualifier with Moldova?. Is it time to hand young midfielders David Turnbull and Lewis Ferguson their first starts? Should Zander Clark...

