Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers' rout of Temple
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers rolled to a 61-14 victory today over Temple inside SHI Stadium in a game that featured fans for the first time in more than a year. After the win, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the Scarlet Knights' successful season opener. Schiano also talked about the latest with incoming freshman four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt who is expected to be on campus tomorrow. Here is a look at Schiano's press conference in its entirety.247sports.com
