Greg Schiano discusses Rutgers' rout of Temple

If you missed Rutgers’ triumph over Temple on Saturday, you would be forgiven for looking at the scoreboard and thinking the Scarlet Knights came into 2021 guns-a-blazing on offense. After all, the 61 points were the most the team has scored since a 65-0 victory over FCS member Morgan State in 2017. The last time Rutgers approached 60 on the scoreboard against an FBS opponent was when they put up 55 against Indiana in 2015. It wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine on offense, however.