Noah Vedral talks Rutgers win, Gavin Wimsatt arrival

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers is fresh off a 61-14 opening day win as the Scarlet Knights had their way with Temple inside SHI Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Noah Vedral finished the game as Rutgers' leading rusher with eight carries for 58 yards. Vedral also completed 15-of-27 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown. Following the game, Vedral talked about his performance and also discussed the Sunday arrival of four-star freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and what it means moving forward.

