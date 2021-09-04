Jessica Chastain in Giambattista Valli & Atelier Versace at the ''Scenes From A Marriage'' 78th Venice Film Festival Photocall & Premiere

“Why does it take so long to break up? Why does no one talk about the fact that [divorce] is endless trauma?” Jessica Chastain asks in a heartbreaking moment from HBO’s devastating marital and breakup mini-series “Scenes From A Marriage.” A modern adaptation of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s brutally emotionally honest 1970s series, now written, directed, and executive produced by Israeli filmmaker Hagai Levi, (“Our Boys,” “The Affair,” and “In Treatment”), this new HBO version is intimate, intense, equally painful, and hard to watch at times; a re-examination of many of the spousal complications the original series interrogated.