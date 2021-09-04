CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain in Giambattista Valli & Atelier Versace at the ''Scenes From A Marriage'' 78th Venice Film Festival Photocall & Premiere

thefashionistastories.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing her previous look, Jessica Chastain attended the ''Scenes From A Marriage'' 78th Venice Film Festival photocall today(September 4th) in Venice, Italy. For the photocall, she wore an all white look which featured a GIAMBATTISTA VALLI RESORT 2022 skirt suit, a top handle bag and pumps. I definitely wish she carried a colored bag instead but this was still a great, sophisticated look.

www.thefashionistastories.com

