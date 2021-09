I recently started using MFP again to help me achieve my goals of becoming healthier and more active. I've used MFP in the past, maybe 6-7 years ago, and had great success with it - lost around 35 lbs in the course of 6 months just calorie counting and doing workouts at home. However, since then I've really struggled with depression and anxiety. My mental health had great impact on my physical health as well. My goal now is to lose body fat, build muscle and stamina and be happy and comfortable in my skin. Weightwise I'm looking to lose anywhere between 80 and 100 lbs but the number on the scale is not as important, as how I feel mentally and physically. I'm 5'4".