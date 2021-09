The Utah Jazz overall have had a nice offseason. They’ve attacked some of their weak points with better talent by replacing Georges Niang with Rudy Gay and removing Derrick Favors’ bloated contract with a minimum contract for Hassan Whiteside. They also managed to draft Jared Butler in the second round. Even with all these changes, the Utah Jazz won’t look that much different. The bench is better, but the starting lineup will be the same. So should we just auto-generate this season till the playoffs to see how things pan out? No! In essence, that’s what happened last year and in some ways it hurt them in the playoffs.