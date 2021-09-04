CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 mln Sinovac vaccine shots

By Nayara Figueiredo
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorized plant, it said in a statement.

Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao Paulo’s Butantan institute, a biomedical center that has partnered with Sinovac to locally fill and finish the vaccines, that 25 batches, or 12.1 million doses, sent to Brazil had been made in the plant.

“The manufacturing unit ... was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa in the authorization of emergency use of the mentioned vaccine,” the regulator said. The ban was “a precautionary measure to avoid exposing the population to possible imminent risk,” it added.

Butantan also told Anvisa that another 17 batches, totaling 9 million doses, had been produced in the same plant, and were on their way to Brazil, the regulator said.

During the 90-day ban, Anvisa will seek to inspect the plant, and find out more about the security of the manufacturing process, it said.

During Brazil’s vaccine rollout earlier this year, the vast majority of administered vaccines were from Sinovac. More shots from other manufacturers have since come online. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#The Vaccines#Sinovac Biotech Ltd#Butantan Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Brazil suspends beef exports to China

Sao Paulo [Brazil], September 5 (ANI): Brazil has suspended beef exports to China after confirming two cases of atypical mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants. The temporary suspension that took effect on Saturday was announced by Brazil's Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (Dipoa). This ban was declared in compliance with bilateral health protocols signed between the two countries.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Chile authorizes Sinovac vaccine for kids of 6 and older

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean health authorities have approved the use of Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America’s country to take that step. The director of Chile’s Public Health Institute says the institution approved the new measure by five votes in favor and one against. Now, the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to start the vaccinations. In Latin America, a few countries have approved only the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older. China has authorized Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for children ages 3 to 17.
Soccerabc17news.com

Health agency blames Brazil, Argentina, CONMEBOL for chaos

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health agency Anvisa blames the Brazilian and Argentinian soccer confederations and South American soccer body CONMEBOL for the chaos that halted Sunday’s World Cup qualifying match between the archrivals. The match was interrupted after seven minutes when an Anvisa agent and a policeman entered the pitch at NeoQuimica Arena to remove four Argentina players who the agency says should have been in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Brazil’s health regulator hacked after Argentina qualifier controversy

Brasília (AFP) – Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA, was a victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday which included an Argentina flag and a provocative message after last weekend’s World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo between the two countries was abandoned. Sunday’s fixture was halted after seven minutes as Brazilian...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's CSN close to buying LafargeHolcim's assets in the country -sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (CSN) cement unit is close to acquiring LafargeHolcim Ltd’s assets in the country, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Other bidders have been told that LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker, has picked CSN’s bid, the sources...
Health95.5 FM WIFC

Brazilian regulator still unsatisfied with safety of 12 million Coronavac doses

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal health regulator said on Wednesday that documents provided by a Sao Paulo biomedical center attesting to the safety of over 12 million doses of the Coronavac COVID-19 vaccine were insufficient to ensure their safety. Last week, the regulator, known as Anvisa, suspended the...
Economyb975.com

Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president’s call to action at Tuesday political...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil truckers block highways, Bolsonaro asks protestors to stand down

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian truckers staged demonstrations throughout Brazil on Wednesday, partially blocking key routes in several states and prompting President Jair Bolsonaro to ask the protestors to stand down. Truckers sympathetic to the president had partially blockaded highways in 16 states as of the late evening, briefly shutting down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy