'Dancing With The Stars' Mystery Female Contestant Arrives To Dance Studio, Brian Austin Greene Seen On Set For First Time

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars will be breaking new ground in the upcoming 30th season. During a TCA panel for the show Thursday, host Tyra Banks and executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed that the new season will feature a same-sex partnership for the first time in DWTS history. Llinares said that JoJo Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. Social media personality Siwa earlier in the panel was unveiled as one of the first two celebrity contestants in Season 30, along with Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee. Additional...