Carthage, MO

September festival will serve as tribute to artist Lowell Davis, his legacy

By Kevin McClintock
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
The upcoming Red Oak II festival will be an arts and crafts haven for enthusiasts, but the event will also be a tribute to artist Lowell Davis.

“When he passed away on Nov. 2, we didn’t really do a program or tribute because that was the time that COVID-19 was at its peak, and a lot of people wanted to come but couldn’t,” said his wife of 20 years, Rose Davis. “So I think this is a perfect time to do this and a perfect tribute to him.”

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, a ceremony will take place inside the Red Oak II cemetery at Lowell Davis’ gravesite, where there will be prayers and songs, and well-wishers will get the opportunity to lay down flowers or notes in tribute.

“It will be very emotional,” Rose Davis said. The ceremony “will be my way of grieving. And I know a lot of people want to do something and to be a part of the tribute.”

There will also be an observance that morning for those who died Sept. 11, 2001, she said.

The festival itself will run to 5 p.m. In addition to more than 15 fine arts and craft booths, Davis said, the festival will offer a special Lowell Davis art booth, with some of his artwork given away in drawings.

“A lot of people are requesting we do it every year, so we’ll see,” Rose Davis said. “It all depends on the outcome of the September event,” due to the expenses involved in putting on a festival of this size. “But I haven’t closed the door (on the idea).”

Events include hayrides that will take guests around Red Oak II, lessons on how to crochet, a cornhole contest and a music jam, she said. There will also be food trucks.

Another reason why Davis greenlighted the festival was to let people know that Red Oak II is still open to the public — from sunrise to sundown, with free admission.

“A lot of people think Red Oak II is closed … and I have to tell them no, we are still open and still doing what Lowell wanted, to continue his legacy,” she said. “He wants people to come out and enjoy” the town.

Lowell Davis, a world-renowned artist, spent his childhood in Red Oak, a town 23 miles northwest of Carthage near the Jasper-Lawrence county line. Later, his family moved to Carthage, where he went to Mark Twain Elementary and Carthage High School before joining the U.S. Air Force and then moving to Dallas. When he returned from Texas, he found his hometown deserted. So, as a tribute to the town, he purchased homes and businesses from the original site and moved them to the Red Oak II location northeast of Carthage during the late 1980s. There, he used his hands and artistic skills to restore the town to what it looked like from his childhood days.

While Red Oak II’s individual buildings are privately owned, each is on display for the public to admire. Popular structures include a 1920s Phillips 66 Station, a Belle Starr house, a blacksmith shop, a general store, a diner, a schoolhouse, a town hall and a jail. Situated throughout the property are numerous Lowell Davis sculptures and vintage vehicles.

To reach Red Oak II, take Route 66/Highway 96 east from Carthage, then turn north on County Road 130. At Kafir Road, turn east to reach the festival grounds.

For more information, visit Red Oak II’s Facebook page.

