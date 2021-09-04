Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open; No. 1 Barty loses

Top seed Ashleigh Barty advanced to the third round of the US Open with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Clara Tauson of Denmark. After hitting 11 aces in her opening win to take her season total past 300, Barty struck another 11 aces to get past the 18-year-old Tauson, one of eight tournament debutantes to reach the second round. The world No.78 Tauson got from 3-5 to 5-5 in the second set, saving a match point on the way. Still, Barty navigated the tricky closing stage, got back ahead with another break of her own and then served out the match.