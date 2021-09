The Soccer Cats dominate in Cincinnati as they defeat Walsh Jesuit and St. Xavier in the Jesuit Cup. CINCINNATI, Oh - This past weekend, the Wildcats were on the road to another annual Jesuit Cup meeting, a yearly tournament hosted by four of the best Jesuit schools in the state; Saint Ignatius, St. Xavier, Toledo St. John's, and Walsh Jesuit. Given the circumstances, the Cats had a massive standard to play to, and there was a significant amount of challenges. The Wildcats were prepared for great competition down in Cincinnati with an increasing hunger for success and further progression with team chemistry.