West stops Grace in Cougars' home opener

CASA GRANDE – As season openers go, Friday night’s game against Phoenix Sunnyslope has the potential of being a rugged test for the Casa Grande Union football team. The Cougars, who have designs on winning the state title after reaching the Class 4A semifinals last year, should get much more than a token effort from their opponent when they face the Vikings at Al Van Hazel Stadium. Sunnyslope was awarded the No. 2 seed for the 5A playoffs in 2020, and finished 5-2 after falling to No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.