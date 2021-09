Head coach Shane Beamer gave some updates Tuesday on key injuries on the Gamecocks’ roster ahead of their week one matchup with Eastern Illinois. Quarterback Luke Doty was not listed on the first depth chart released Tuesday morning as he continues to heal from a left foot sprain suffered in the first week of fall camp. Doty, who had been named the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback before he was injured, has been out of his cast for a little over a week.