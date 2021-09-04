CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Startup Interview with David A. Smith, Founder & CTO, and John Payne, CEO of Croquet

By Croquet
hackernoon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCroquet is the technology leader in Edge Collaboration, a new, rapidly-growing sector of Edge Computing. PiiX allows developers to quickly and easily create a vast range of multi-user collaboration apps for web and mobile, at virtually limitless scale. It’s fast, simple to implement, and changes the entire multiuser app development dynamic so developers can build and deploy multi-users apps in days, not months. Croquet has its spiritual roots in the Croquet Project, an open-source environment for collaborative 2D/3D apps written in Smalltalk.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Cto#Croquet#Founder Cto#Edge Collaboration#Edge Computing#Piix#Smalltalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesszycrypto.com

CEO Of Markethive Now The CTO

SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Sept. 10, 2021 – CEO and Founder of Markethive, Thomas Prendergast, announced today he has officially taken on the role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Prendergast stated that “the decision for this direction was of significant importance to ensuring expediency and efficiency. Markethive’s priority and focus are on streamlining its task force of prominent engineers to enable fluent and speedier communication, thereby increasing productivity”.
Economyazbigmedia.com

10 reasons so many startups fail, according to startup founders

To help you better understand the ways in which startups can fail, we asked entrepreneurs and business leaders this question. From lack of expert knowledge to resisting change, there are several ways startups can fail. Read here to learn more about how your startup can avoid failure. : 25 tech...
Internetmartechseries.com

MarTech interview with Ethan Anderson, Founder and CEO at MyTime

Creating a unified view of customer buying behaviors across multiple online and offline channels is key to driving a better and more personalized buying experience; Ethan Anderson, Founder and CEO at MyTime talks about a few ways for merchants to improve how they gather and use data from online channels to improve their customer engagement models:
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

SteelBridge stakes fintech startup launched by Acorns founder

SteelBridge Labs has invested in Acorns founder’s new fintech startup. Timothy Haluszczak, co-founder and partner of the Strip District-based fintech incubator/investor, confirmed that SteelBridge has made its biggest first investment to date in Ant Transaction Machines, based in Newport Beach, California. The amount was not disclosed, but typically, SteelBridge’s initial...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Alon Rosenthal, CEO & Co-founder at WhizzCo

In an overly crowded digital content marketing space, the right content recommendation engines can play a big role in driving publisher and end user interests; Alon Rosenthal, CEO & Co-founder at WhizzCo discusses more:. ______. Hi Alon, welcome to MarTech Series; tell us more about WhizzCo and your role at...
Businessinformation-age.com

WIT Summit Europe Q&A: digital transformation and open source

In the lead-up to the Women in IT Europe Summit, Leslie Hawthorn, vertical community strategy manager at Red Hat, and Cali Dolfi, data scientist at Red Hat, spoke to Information Age about digital transformation trends in open source, and promoting workplace DEI. During the upcoming Women in IT Europe summit,...
BusinessZDNet

Google Cloud courts startups, partners with VC firms

Google Cloud is courting startups even as it grows via large enterprise accounts and an industry strategy that revolves around analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. With its first-ever Google Cloud Startup Summit, the company is looking to share best practices, business models and industry-specific approaches with young companies. Google...
RetailTimes Union

JBS Custom Software Solutions Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. JBS Custom Software Solutions (JBS Solutions), a leader in innovative cloud-based custom application development, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates JBS Solutions as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that...
Economydevops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Gabe Rogol, CEO at Demandbase

Demandbase, a leading go-to market platform that is popularly known to have established several key ABM fundamentals over the years has had an interesting list of innovations and acquisitions these past few months,. To talk about some top highlights on Demandbase’s evolving journey, MarTech Series caught up with CEO, Gabe...
BusinessTechCrunch

Founders Factory and G-Force launch seed program for climate-focused startups

The program will invest in entrepreneurs with startups that can reduce the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, speed up the transition to a circular economy, create sustainable housing and manufacturing solutions, as well as address climate-friendly mobility, food/feed production, and capturing/storing CO2 and methane. The program, run with G-Force largely out...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Former Verivox exec joins Seattle event tech startup as CTO

Seattle-based event technology startup Banzai in late August announced Simon Baumer is joining the company as its new chief technology officer. Baumer is joining the company from Verivox, a German company that helps consumers compare prices for services like electricity, gas, car insurance and cell phones. Baumer spent more than six years at Verivox, according to his LinkedIn, and his last title was vice president of engineering.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Meet the Inspiring CEO and Founder of EveryStylishGirl, Nana Agyemang

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Startup Interview with Kate L, NOWPayments Senior Marketing Manager

NowPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept payments in 100 cryptocurrencies. The more use cases crypto has, the closer mass adoption is. Kate L is a Senior Marketing Manager at NOWPayments, and an avid crypto enthusiast. Her company has been listed with the HackerNoon City of the Year award for the first time ever. She says she loves the energy and atmosphere of the community and wants to be a hangout spot for people with new, exciting ideas. She also likes e-scooters, and knows a place in Germany which accepts crypto payments for its scooters.
BusinessPosted by
Boardroom Alpha

Hubspot CEO & Co-Founder Halligan Makes Way for Rangan

In early August Hubspot (HUBS) co-founder and CEO Brian Halligan announced that he would be stepping down as CEO and current Chief Customer Officer Yamini Rangan would step into the role. Ms. Rangan will takeover as HUBS continues its rocket ship ascent post-COVID having returned over 64% (annualized) over the...
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Telemedicine startup 98point6 CEO abruptly departs

Telemedicine startup 98point6, which has raised $247 million to date, is searching for a new CEO after its co-founder and chief executive Robbie Cape abruptly left the company Sept. 1, Geekwire reported. Mr. Cape's departure from 98point6, which he co-founded in 2015, came as a surprise to employees, sources told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy