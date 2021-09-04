Startup Interview with David A. Smith, Founder & CTO, and John Payne, CEO of Croquet

NowPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets you accept payments in 100 cryptocurrencies. The more use cases crypto has, the closer mass adoption is. Kate L is a Senior Marketing Manager at NOWPayments, and an avid crypto enthusiast. Her company has been listed with the HackerNoon City of the Year award for the first time ever. She says she loves the energy and atmosphere of the community and wants to be a hangout spot for people with new, exciting ideas. She also likes e-scooters, and knows a place in Germany which accepts crypto payments for its scooters.