Katie Taylor defeats Jennifer Han by a shutout decision

By Michael Rosenthal
 6 days ago
Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Bring on Amanda Serrano?

Jennifer Han was no match in her fight against Katie Taylor on the Josh Warrington-Mauricio Lara card Saturday in Leeds, England, which Taylor won by a shutout decision.

Thus, Taylor once again retains her lightweight championship and looks ahead to bigger fights.

That could mean a showdown with fellow pound-for-pounder Serrano, a seven-division titleholder who currently holds a featherweight belt.

Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) is a former 126-pound champ who moved up to 135 in her previous fight. However, it was the ability and speed of Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) that seemed to trouble Han more than any size disadvantage.

Taylor seemed to be a step ahead of Han the entire fight, beating her to the punch and landed many more eye-catching blows than the fighter from El Paso, Texas, who wasn’t active enough to win rounds.

Han was never hurt by her Irish opponent but she went down after a flurry of punches in Round 8.

Of course, that didn’t matter much on the cards. All three judges had the same score, 100-89 in Taylor’s favor. Boxing Junkie scored it 99-90 for Taylor.

She would’ve liked to score a knockout but she said Han, a capable boxer, made that difficult.

“She was very good at surviving,” Taylor said. “She’s very crafty, very slippery.

Taylor then moved on to the future. She could face Serrano, who easily outpointed Yamileth Mercado last weekend. Another option is to move up to 147 pounds and take on Jessica McCaskill.

Taylor isn’t picky.

“I’m willing to fight anyone at any weight,” she said. “I want the big fights.’

