Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4 video: Abby, Evan chat

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s coming up for Abby and Evan on Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 4? For starters, plenty of banter!. In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonable sense of what’s coming for these two characters and let’s just say that they’re still figuring things out professionally. What makes them captivating to watch so far is that they have very different approaches to business, but also a pretty fun back-and-forth. Evan has some changes he’d like to introduce for the building, and this does come as a disruption to what Abby has already devised.

