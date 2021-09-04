CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 spoilers: More details on 'Man City'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Man City” — does that mean that soccer is actually going to be the focus here?. One of the funny things about this ridiculously-funny show is that by and large, you can enjoy it even if you aren’t a fan of the sport itself. So much of it is about these characters and the situations that they find themselves in. Yet, amidst all of that there is this underlying pressure — Richmond does have to continue their recent upswing. The fans may be loyal, but eventually, you run the risk that they could bail in favor of another club. If that happens, Rebecca could lose money, Ted could lose his job, and the whole premise of the show could fall apart. That’s what makes the promotion of Roy Kent so important.

TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto players!

This morning Veto players were chosen in the Big Brother 23 house — want to know more about that, or what we could see coming up the rest of the day? We’ve got a few things worth talking through in this piece. The first thing we should do here is...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Are Teddy, Owen in good place?

When the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere arrives on ABC later this month, there is some good news for all romance-lovers. Some couples will be in a really good spot! While we’re sure there will be some instances of conflict here and there, the overall feeling is one of happiness for a couple of pairs that had some big stuff to celebrate at the end of last season.
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 premiere spoilers: How Will Halstead returns

Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on the Chicago Med season 7 premiere? The first episode is set to air on Wednesday, September 22 — and yes, there’s a lot of ground to cover. The episode (entitled “You Can’t Always Trust What You See”) is going to need to address further the exits of Natalie and April, plus introduce new doctors Stevie and Dylan and show how much the hospital has changed.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: Premiere details!

With the season 2 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime coming in just over two weeks, why not share some scoop?. The first thing that is worth noting about this first episode is its title: “The Man with No Identity.” How can that not be exciting? We also know that Dylan McDermott will be back for at least some part of this story as Wheatley, even if eventually Stabler and the rest of the team will take on some new challenges. Organized Crime is following the precedent set in season 1, where we get to see a series of larger arcs rather than your typical story-of-the-week plots that you get elsewhere within the franchise.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 6: Is filming already done for final episodes?

We know that we’re still in the thick of Animal Kingdom season 5 airing, but for the sake of this article, why not look ahead?. For anyone out there who did not know, the TNT drama has already been renewed for a sixth and final season. There is no official premiere date for it as of yet, but note that production started up earlier this year on it. Not only that, but filming has already wrapped!
Chicago, ILcartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 premiere spoilers: Cliffhanger aftermath!

For those who were not aware the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere is entitled “Mayday,” and that in itself has to make you wonder. Who could that be a reference to? Is it the boat-rescue mission we already know about?. Because of the way in which season 9 concluded, it...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7 preview: What’s next for Sam, Rebecca?

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, there are a couple of big twists that need to be addressed!. First and foremost, let’s get into the Bantr of it all. We’d all been led to assume that Ted was the secret man Rebecca was texting back and forth using the app — as it turns out, that is not the case! Instead, it is one of the team’s own players in Sam. Remember how Keeley encouraged a lot of Richmond’s players to get on board the app … and here we are. (There is actually a fun moment between the two of them in season 1, if you go back and watch Sam going into her office.)
TV SeriesAwful Announcing

Even Ted Lasso conspiracy theories are more wholesome

There are a lot of conspiracy theories out in the world and many of them are toxic and dangerous. For Ted Lasso, the show that shies away from the dread and cynicism of everyday life and embraces the goodness in people, even the conspiracy theories that come as a result from the show are rather fun and harmless when compared to the others.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

In defense of Ted Lasso season 2

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Ted Lasso season 2. After its first season, Ted Lasso became something of an internet darling. The Apple TV Plus original series received rave reviews and enthusiast recommendations from just about everyone. Even the most cynical viewers were quickly won over by Lasso’s unwavering optimism.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Toheeb Jimoh Says Ted Lasso's Most Unexpected Romance Has Been in the Works Since Season 1

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Toheeb Jimoh was taken straight away by Ted Lasso's Sam Obisanya. A young African football player who comes into England struggling to find himself? That's Jimoh's story just as much as it is Sam's. The actor was born in the UK but lived in Nigeria for a time and identified with how the character navigated a cultural shift. The titular character, Ted, a coach with a mission to make young athletes into the best versions of themselves, also tugged at Jimoh's heartstrings. Now, he's learning to handle the spotlight as the show's not-so-secret heartthrob.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why Ted Lasso is a lightning rod for criticism in Season 2

"For a show that’s all but synonymous with positivity, the Apple TV+ hit has bizarrely become the subject of intense criticism in its second season," says Alison Herman. She adds: "Many critiques of Season 2 have coalesced around what naysayers view as a lack of conflict. That’s the gist of (Daily Show writer Daniel) Radosh’s tweets: that the show’s writers, which include star Jason Sudeikis and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, haven’t come up with a cohesive concept to match Ted’s assimilation, nor the attendant obstacles. The resulting lack of friction comes far too close to manifesting Ted’s so-called rom-communism. After all, the Ted Lasso cast are attractive people with interesting jobs. (We don’t see much of their apartments, but the house where staffer Higgins hosts Christmas looks pretty cozy.) Does Ted Lasso want to show an endless cycle of things working out for them? And if so, how is that supposed to hold our attention through Season 2, let alone an already guaranteed Season 3? I’d argue that the season thus far isn’t missing conflict so much as failing to capitalize on the thus-far-minor ones it’s already introduced. The distinction may seem trivial, but it also partly explains how passions have risen so high. It’s one thing to wish for some hypothetical version of a show that doesn’t exist. It’s another, and far more frustrating, one for a show to introduce tantalizing threads like the withdrawal of an already cash-strapped team’s primary sponsor over an act of moral protest, then simply ignore them for weeks on end. Ted Lasso may be averse to conflicts within its cluster of protagonists, a group that now includes onetime villains like Rebecca and striker Jamie Tartt. But wouldn’t pitting that group against an outside force—one that calls into question whether Ted’s idealism really helps more than it hurts—be a perfect alternative?...Defenders of Ted Lasso argue the show does interrogate Ted’s relentless insistence that the glass of Gatorade is always half full. The season’s most significant serialized plot, for instance, follows Ted’s start-and-stop journey into therapy, a reluctance that shows his sunny outlook for the defense mechanism it obviously is. (You don’t have to talk about your childhood when you’re busy making dad jokes.) But Ted Lasso’s flirtation with Ted’s darker side comes off as just that: a flirtation. In an early episode, the emergence of Ted’s rageaholic alter ego 'Led Tasso' gets treated as a throwaway gag. Still, shouldn’t it be a source of intrigue, if not concern, that Ted Lasso’s central sage has such a deep store of anger he can access at will? Ted Lasso has half a season left to answer questions like these, which it very well might in satisfactory fashion."
TV & VideosPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 7 review: The truth will set you free then piss you off

Recently on Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond receive a jump-start to their season riding a winning streak. They score an impressive victory in the FA Cup and advancing to the semis of the tournament. Unfortunately, the coach isn’t there to lead his team due to an upset stomach and Nate steps up. Ted’s digestive problems are a front and the real reason he left is because of a stress induced panic attack. At least this is the straw that broke the camel’s back and he seeks therapy from the team sports psychologist.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Reveals What He Wants From His Players in Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

The second season of Ted Lasso is entering the second half, and things are starting to heat up for AFC Richmond. In a sneak peek of Episode 7 that will air on Friday, Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is seen talking to his players after a long and hard practice. And while he realized how tired they were, Ted stressed to them not to show their opponents they are tired because that gives them an advantage. Instead, Ted wants his players to display their game faces as they get ready to face Manchester City in the FA Cup Semifinal.

