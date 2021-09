HOUSTON — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, why are some patients turning to unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?. As many researchers can tell you, a lot of drugs can show promise in a petri dish or lab animals but fail to work in humans. Think of all the times we hear about possible cures for cancers that worked on lab rats but never become a reality for people. The sad reality of medical research is 31% of drugs fail in phase two clinical trials and over 58% in phase three.