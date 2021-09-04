Moderna Vaccine: Is the Booster Shot Ready for Rollout?

Dr. Anthony Fauci [[ FOW-chee ]] says the plan is still to roll out the COVID-19 booster by the September 20th deadline. Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, the White House chief medical adviser said he doesn’t expect any delay. But he added, if there is, it would only be a one to two week extension past the deadline. Fauci said research is being done to see if a person who received the Moderna vaccine can get the Pfizer booster shot because of availability. He added the plan right now is to give people the same brand of vaccine when it’s time for the booster.