CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Moderna Vaccine: Is the Booster Shot Ready for Rollout?

By Celine German Lagundi
theeastcountygazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of three vaccine manufacturers– Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech, only the latter is due a September rollout for booster shots in the United States. This is due to Pfizer-BioNTech being the only manufacturer to submit accurate data that would allow the rollout of their vaccine booster as soon as possible. Moderna’s data was not up to pa, while Johnson and Johnson has not submitted any data at all.

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 13

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Americans#Cdc#World Health Organization#Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

CDC Modifies Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ – Should We Be Skeptical?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site made some notable changes to the vaccine definition. To be more precise, the definition changed from “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CDC Doing ‘Exploratory Work’ To Decide Whether To Study If COVID Vaccines Are Causing ‘Menstrual Irregularities’

Anxieties over whether the COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility have discouraged some U.S. women from obtaining the vaccines, though the CDC has not found evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause fertility problems. In late July, CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “several studies” on the vaccines’ effects...
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fauci says Pfizer booster to be approved soon, Moderna later

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's infectious disease expert, said Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses could obtain official regulatory approval, but Moderna's booster could take longer. As COVID-19 continues to cause the deaths of unvaccinated people worldwide, how or whether to give booster doses has become a controversial issue. Fauci stressed...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Unvaccinated Americans are 11 times more likely to die of COVID, CDC reports

A day after President Joe Biden issued broad vaccine mandates aimed at propelling U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, federal health officials released a handful of studies highlighting how effective the shots are at preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths — even while the highly contagious delta variant has been dominant.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

U.S. administers 378.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 378,569,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 454,332,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 377,622,065 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept....
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

New Coronavirus Variant a ‘Concern’ for Health Officials

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant called “Mu,” a strain that first surfaced in Colombia earlier this year. “Mu is a variant of interest,” the WHO noted in a news release. The variant contains mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to...
Medical & BiotechCollege Media Network

FDA’s Pfizer vaccine approval has students feeling hopeful

The Food and Drug Administration announced their full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for distribution to individuals 16 and older, some experts hoping this could help decrease the number of Americans yet to receive any inoculation against the virus. Prior to its full approval on Aug. 23, around 30...
MLSOzarks First.com

The Latest: Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses

GENEVA — The U.N.-backed program to get vaccines to the neediest people in the world has again scaled back its target to ship doses this year, projecting about 1.4 billion doses will available through by the end of the year. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, says the COVAX program that it...
Brookfield, CTNewsTimes

Brookfield offers Moderna booster shot to immunocompromised residents

BROOKFIELD — The town’s health department is hosting a vaccine clinic that will offer third shots of Moderna to immunocompromised residents on Friday. In addition to third doses for qualified residents, vaccines will also be availble for those who are still unvaccinated and seeking their first shot of Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.
Healthkurv.com

Dr. Fauci: September 20th Still The Goal For Booster Shot Rollout

Dr. Anthony Fauci [[ FOW-chee ]] says the plan is still to roll out the COVID-19 booster by the September 20th deadline. Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, the White House chief medical adviser said he doesn’t expect any delay. But he added, if there is, it would only be a one to two week extension past the deadline. Fauci said research is being done to see if a person who received the Moderna vaccine can get the Pfizer booster shot because of availability. He added the plan right now is to give people the same brand of vaccine when it’s time for the booster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy