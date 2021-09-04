Moderna Vaccine: Is the Booster Shot Ready for Rollout?
Out of three vaccine manufacturers– Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech, only the latter is due a September rollout for booster shots in the United States. This is due to Pfizer-BioNTech being the only manufacturer to submit accurate data that would allow the rollout of their vaccine booster as soon as possible. Moderna’s data was not up to pa, while Johnson and Johnson has not submitted any data at all.theeastcountygazette.com
