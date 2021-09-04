Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ Is an Atmosphere-Drenched Spectacle That Improves Mightily on the Live-Action Series [Review]

The Witcher Showrunner Talks Nightmare of the Wolf’s Ties with Season 2. Spoiler alert for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf!. A few days ago, Netflix finally released the newest installment in The Witcher universe as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hit the streaming platform. The animated feature showed the gruesome story of how Vesemir — who will play a pivotal role in the sophomore season of the flagship series — became a witcher, in addition to revealing a few secrets from the world of the witchers. The movie featured plenty of monsters from the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski, including leshens, mahrs, wraiths and basilisks. It also brought a few familiar faces on the screens, including Filavandrel, the last king of the elves. But the biggest surprise was seeing a young Geralt standing and watching helplessly at the fall of Kaer Morhen, the headquarters of the witchers’ guild. And that’s why Netflix cared to explain how Geralt’s cameo links to the upcoming season 2 with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.