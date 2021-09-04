CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Letter: Yes, the school board is to blame

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI truly cannot believe I am writing this, but after what I read today I must. This school mask mandate only exists because the board voted it into place. Members could just as easily have listened to the vast, vast majority of parents at the meeting wearing the virtual sea of red shirts and voted against it, so the kids could just simply exist in schools as they had existed in 2019, and even this year for the past few weeks, until today.

