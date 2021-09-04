CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets blow 9-run lead, recover, beat Nats for 6th win in row

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Washington Nationals 11-9 Saturday to open a split doubleheader on Saturday. Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets...

