Georgia State

MARK MIX: Labor Day a milestone for Georgia worker freedom

By Mark Mix
Albany Herald
 6 days ago

On Labor Day 2021 we should celebrate the dedication and resilience of the working men and women who helped us get through the challenges of the past year. And, as a resident of Georgia, you can celebrate the fact that your state and 26 other Right to Work states across the country are now home to a majority of America’s working people. This means that workers in Georgia – and most employees in America – can now freely choose whether to join or financially support a union or abstain from doing so.

