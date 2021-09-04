Nancy E. “Smiling Dove” Eldredge

Chatham - Nancy Elizabeth "Smiling Dove" Eldredge died early morning July 14th at Cape Cod Hospital with her children around her. She was 81. A true Cape Codder, she was born August 7th, 1939 at Cape Cod Hospital and raised in Chatham, MA. She was living in Brewster in her last years. Daughter of Everett "Gunny" R. Eldredge Jr. and Esther Catherine (Muldowney) Eldredge, she was the eldest of four children, and proud to be the granddaughter of Everett Raymond Eldredge, the first chief of police of Chatham.