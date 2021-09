Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gregor, 51 of Grand Junction, MI, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 7, 1970 in Berrien Center, MI to Claudia and James Gregor. Tony loved to play music and developed a passion as a young teenager. His God-given ability to pick up any instrument and master it seemed like magic. Tony had a handful of jobs over the years and discovered he was rather good at hands on electronics repairs. I’ve always enjoyed our talks on computer and electronics stuff, and I reminded him all the time how his brain is on a level so far above me it was nuts! Tony was a great hugger! His inner circle was modest, and he loved each of you with a quiet intensity that I know you understand.