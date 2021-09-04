CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Airline Crews Describe Their Experiences Working CRAF Flights

By Jay Singh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evacuation from Afghanistan is ongoing. While the flights may only be a few hours, it is clear that the impact of the flights and the mission on airline crews and employees will last for a lifetime. The humanitarian mission has seen young children, young adults, and older Afghan refugees and US citizens leaving the country cross paths with crews on special flights running under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) activated by the Department of Defense (DOD).

