US Airline Crews Describe Their Experiences Working CRAF Flights

If you're planning to travel internationally any time soon, there may be a few barriers in your way. Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the U.S. brought on by the Delta variant, the European Union (E.U.) stripped the country of its "safe" travel standing on Aug. 30, which had allowed U.S. passengers to travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. As a result, many E.U. member countries have tightened their policies on American visitors—like Sweden, which is no longer even allowing vaccinated U.S. travelers, unless for essential travel reasons. And now, your vaccination status could prevent you from getting on certain flights.