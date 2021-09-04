Florida is America's light in the COVID-19 darkness

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — A Lake County woman is asking Six Flags for a change of heart on its COVID-19 policy. Mikyeila Cordero got a season pass for Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for Christmas in 2019. She and her family used it once before COVID closed everything. Six Flags said the passes would be valid for the 2021 season. But then, the amusement parks reopened as the delta variant hit – and Cordero said Six Flags is not offering a refund or pass extension for those who do not feel safe going now. “That, in itself, was just kind of a slap in the face,” she said. Cordero is asking Six Flags if they will grant her another extension, since she cares for high-risk family members. “And it’s starting to creep back up in Lake County as well as in Illinois… maybe there’s an exception that can be made so we can move these into 2022,” Cordero said. In a statement Monday night, Six Flags said health and safety are top priorities, and they are working with park guests on an individual basis to resolve any issues.