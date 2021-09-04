CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida is America's light in the COVID-19 darkness

By Cheryl K. Chumley
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s Republican-led legislature and the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, just announced that any businesses, schools or government entities that require proof of coronavirus vaccine as a condition of entry will be fined $5,000, beginning September 16. The fine is based on law — unlike, it’s crucial to note, all...

m.washingtontimes.com

Public HealthWKRG

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

COVID-19 hits two Central Florida politicians

One said he has been fully vaccinated since February. COVID-19 is taking a toll on Central Florida politicians — one who says he was vaccinated against the virus and another who reportedly dismissed reports of the pandemic as a hoax. Volusia County Council member Fred Lowry has been hospitalized with...
Florida StateUS News and World Report

Vaccinated Florida Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida said Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and believed he had only mild symptoms because he was vaccinated. Soto, an Orlando-area Democrat, tweeted that he had received monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce potential symptoms. “This treatment is helpful...
Florida StateBeaumont Enterprise

Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet

MIAMI (AP) — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge. A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Is DeSantis Fiddling With Florida's COVID-19 Numbers? Florida and Orange County's Vaccine Numbers Don't Match

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been misrepresenting the state's COVID numbers?. It's been a long, tough road for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's made his way through this pandemic. Back in early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, DeSantis was comfortably sitting atop a high approval rating here in the state of Florida. As the pandemic proceeded, that approval rating only grew, as he seemed to navigate the pandemic mostly right throughout 2020.
Florida StateWESH

Lawsuit for COVID-19 data in Florida moves forward

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lawsuit filed by a Central Florida state representative against the state and its health department is moving forward. The lawsuit is over a public records request for coronavirus information that was denied. The lawsuit will go to the same Leon County judge who issued a decision...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths in Florida in latest report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the latest report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of new infections is also down after a record setting week. According to the CDC, Florida reported 13,022 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday....
Lake County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

With COVID-19 Delta Variant Raging, Woman Wants Extension For Her Season’s Pass For Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — A Lake County woman is asking Six Flags for a change of heart on its COVID-19 policy. Mikyeila Cordero got a season pass for Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for Christmas in 2019. She and her family used it once before COVID closed everything. Six Flags said the passes would be valid for the 2021 season. But then, the amusement parks reopened as the delta variant hit – and Cordero said Six Flags is not offering a refund or pass extension for those who do not feel safe going now. “That, in itself, was just kind of a slap in the face,” she said. Cordero is asking Six Flags if they will grant her another extension, since she cares for high-risk family members. “And it’s starting to creep back up in Lake County as well as in Illinois… maybe there’s an exception that can be made so we can move these into 2022,” Cordero said. In a statement Monday night, Six Flags said health and safety are top priorities, and they are working with park guests on an individual basis to resolve any issues.
Florida Statewogx.com

Florida adds another 17,509 COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida reported 17,506 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data posted by the federal Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that, in total, 45,909 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year. The state Department of Health’s weekly...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida's COVID-19 death toll passes 46,000

The death toll in Florida from COVID-19 passed an ugly benchmark over the long weekend: More than 46,000 Floridians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The CDC shared on Monday that the death toll had risen by 1,064 over the weekend. That followed...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As the coronavirus crisis continues to put a strain on Florida hospitals, pediatric hospitalizations have climbed to record highs. There are currently more than 200 total pediatric patients statewide according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. In Palm Beach County,...
Florida StateNBC Miami

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Over 1,300 to 45,909

Florida's COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 1,300 Thursday, bringing the total since last March to over 45,900. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Florida's death toll at 45,909 Thursday, after reporting a total of 44,571 on Wednesday. The 1,338 deaths occurred in previous days or weeks but are added to the total as they're confirmed.
Florida StateWRAL

Florida Democratic lawmaker tests positive for Covid-19

CNN — Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Florida, who is fully vaccinated, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he tested positive for Covid-19. "I recently tested positive for #COVID19, and am grateful to only have mild symptoms, which I credit to the vaccine," Soto said. "I am currently self-isolating and working remotely. I encourage everyone to #GetVaccinated to save lives!"

