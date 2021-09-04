Montreal Canadiens decline to match Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet

Carolina's acquisition of Jesperi Kotkaniemi marks the first successful offer sheet in the NHL since 2007 when the Edmonton Oilers successfully acquired Dustin Penner from the Anaheim Ducks. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens are saying goodbye to one of their most promising young players in Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The team announced Saturday that it won’t be matching the one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet tendered by the Carolina Hurricanes last weekend.

In return, the Canadiens are receiving Carolina’s first- and third-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Carolina’s acquisition of Kotkaniemi marks the first successful offer sheet in the NHL since 2007 when the Edmonton Oilers successfully acquired Dustin Penner from the Anaheim Ducks.