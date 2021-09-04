Collins’ three interceptions a major factor in Raiders’ victory over Deerfield-Windsor

ALBANY – Southland Academy (SAR) senior DB/RB Hudson Collins had the game of his life in the Raiders’ 16-14 win at Deerfield-Windsor (DWS). Collins tallied three interceptions, including two crucial ones late in the fourth quarter. The first of those two interceptions led to a game-winning field goal by SAR’s Caleb Law with 1:25 to go in the game and the second one came in the waning seconds of the contest and ended up securing the hard-fought victory for the Raiders over their long time archrivals on Friday, September 3 at Webb Memorial Stadium in Albany.