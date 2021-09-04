CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

An Introduction To Stellar And XLM: Mission, Control, And Consensus

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

This project is an enigma. On the one hand, Stellar is not for profit, it doesn’t have owners or shareholders, and strives to be somewhat decentralized. On the other, Stellar is a compliance-focused protocol, and its directors often meet with shadowy organizations like the World Economic Forum. According to their website, the protocol seeks “to unlock the world’s economic potential by making money more fluid, markets more open, and people more empowered.” Fine, but, at what cost?

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xlm#Currency#The World Economic Forum#New Partnership#Ripple#Stelar#Sdf#Byzantine#Bitfinex Source#Xlm Usd#The Stellar Lumen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ripple Drains Wallet Containing 4,000,000,000 XRP As Settlement With Co-Founder Nears Completion

Global payments company Ripple emptied a digital wallet holding 4,000,000,000 XRP tokens that were used to fund a settlement with a former executive. Ripple’s now-empty wallet was periodically sending XRP to co-founder Jed McCaleb’s own “Tacostand” wallet. However, McCaleb’s wallet is expected to be drained as he must sell off his XRP in small amounts as a part of the agreement.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Amidst Binance Debacle, Eightcap Steps in as the Largest Crypto Derivative Offering

This last month has not been an easy one for crypto derivatives traders. This is because Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges, announced that it would no longer offer derivative trading to its users in Hong Kong. This came after similar services were suspended in European countries like Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.
Marketscoingeek.com

BSV is a technology, not an investment

This week, the topic seems to be one that shouldn’t need to be highlighted but given how the markets seem to be able to remain irrational longer than many people can remain solvent1*, I figure it is well overdue to state the obvious thing that BSV isn’t. Bitcoin is NOT...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stellar Token XLM Targets $0.43 After Crucial Breakout

Stellar's XLM token must overcome another crucial supply barrier to confirm the beginning of a new uptrend. Stellar looks primed for higher highs after breaking out of a consolidation pattern. Further buying pressure could see XLM rise by nearly 20% and target $0.434. Prices must hold above the $0.357 support...
StocksPosted by
HackerNoon

An Introduction to NFT Stocks

NFTs, otherwise known as Non Fungible Tokens are unique digital assets that represent real-world objects like artwork, music, trading cards, in-game items, and videos. These digital assets are often traded along with cryptocurrency on the blockchain. The term "non-fungible" denotes that the token is not interchangeable: it is unique to itself. It is because of this nature that NFTs are not mined like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies: they are created and sold.
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

How to Buy Stellar Cryptocurrency

Stellar is a real-time currency trading platform. Stellar is designed for foreign exchange transactions. The software code of Stellar is available for everyone to study. The servers run the software implementation of the protocol and use the Internet to connect and exchange data with other Stellar servers, forming a global currency exchange network.
Marketsinvesting.com

PlutuSwap Aims To Be The Next Big DEX On The Cardano Blockchain

PlutuSwap races against time in the development of its Automated Market Maker platform, which they promised that when launched, it will be the choice DEX/AMM platform for the Cardano Blockchain. Plutuswap is a decentralized exchange using the Extended Automated Market Maker (EAMM) protocol as its backbone, built on the Cardano...
Businesstechgig.com

Invesco to create India’s first blockchain fund

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved Invesco Mutual Fund's application to introduce an open-ended. of fund (FOF) scheme that will invest in the Invesco Elwood Global. Blockchain. UCITS ETF. The Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF is an international exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

German Investment Firm Plans To Add Bitcoin To Its Offerings

The $500 billion German asset manager speeds up plans to adopt crypto after assessing Bitcoin certificates. The DZ bank group investment arm Union Investment makes another move to provide crypto investment services to individual investors. They intend to convert a small percentage of their funds to BTC. Related Reading |...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

How the crypto workforce changed in the pandemic

The pandemic has put hundreds of thousands of businesses out of action, saw others fold and decimated great swathes of the economy. But, crypto thrived in this distributed environment. As the world clamped down and everyone was forced to decentralize, the crypto world shone. Perhaps crypto, born of a crisis,...
StocksFXStreet.com

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bears to take control if $0.40 resistance holds

XLM price action struggles to regain a clear move towards the $0.40 level. Strong Ichimoku resistance levels ahead. The inside bar creates possibilities for both bulls and bears. XLM price has consistently struggled to make any meaningful push against the critical $0.40 resistance level. The 2021 VPOC (Volume Point-Of-Control) is...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Chart Mirroring: Access To Professional Cryptocurrency Traders’ Charts

CoinPanel has recently launched a revolutionary trading feature that could change the lives of cryptocurrency investors. The platform’s Chart Mirroring function allows traders at any level to instantly see the technical analysis, entry, and exit zones from professional traders, enabling them to set their cryptocurrency trading strategies. Aiming to level...
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Presearch, Frontier and Algorand book double-digit gains as altcoins soar

FRONT, ALGO and PRE rallied in excess of 40% as altcoins capitalize on Bitcoin’s range-bound price action. On Thursday, bulls made a strong showing as Algorand (ALGO) and Solana (SOL) each steamrolled to new highs even as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to flounder under the $47,000 mark. The strong performance from...
Commodities & Futurecryptocoingossip.com

AAX Launches AAXseeds Listing Project With SAMO to Be Airdropped

Continuing their support of the Solana ecosystem, cryptocurrency exchange AAX has launched the AAXSeeds project. Following the exchange’s announcement in June that AAX had reserved $10 million USD to boost its work around Solana Summer, AAXSeeds focuses on Solana-based tokens that show promising performance on decentralized exchanges such as Serum.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Bitwise Launches Altcoin-Heavy Crypto Index Fund

Bitwise Asset Management just launched a new index fund which caters to investors specifically interested in altcoins. The San Francisco-based firm’s new “Ex Bitcoin” offering includes popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), among others. BTC’s total market capitalization of crypto has fallen from 69%...
Marketscryptonews.com

CBDC Race, Blockdaemon Unicorn, Harmony & Algorand Pour Millions + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Bank for International Settlements is urging central banks to speed up their efforts in developing their own digital currencies (CBDCs) as stablecoins and cryptocurrencies are already a reality. "The time has passed for central banks to get going. We should roll up our sleeves and accelerate our work on the nitty-gritty of CBDC design. CBDCs will take years to be rolled out, while stablecoins and cryptoassets are already here. This makes it even more urgent to start," Benoît Cœuré, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said at the The Eurofi Financial Forum, Ljubljana, today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy