Nigeria plans CBDC rollout, Salvadoran retirees protest Bitcoin Law, Twitter to add BTC and ETH tipping feature: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 29-Sept. 4

 6 days ago

Coming every Saturday, Hodlers Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs,...

Bitcoin tipping on Twitter: A game changer for crypto adoption?

Amid all the recent price volatility seen by Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto market, news of social media behemoth Twitter reportedly getting ready to enable Bitcoin tipping for content creators went relatively unnoticed. Reports suggest that the latest Twitter iOS beta is being devised in a way...
Trading Bitcoin’s like trading stamps, says Swedish central bank governor

In comments at a Swedish banking conference, Sveriges Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves warned that private money “usually collapses sooner or later.”. The governor of Sweden’s central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank, has dismissed Bitcoin (BTC) as an altogether far-fetched alternative to government-backed fiat currencies. Speaking at a banking conference in Stockholm,...
Argo Blockchain secures $25M Bitcoin-backed loan from Galaxy Digital

The Bitcoin mining giant has entered into another BTC-backed loan agreement with Galaxy Digital as it pursues further operational expansions. Argo Blockchain has secured another loan agreement from Galaxy Digital LP with the mining firm’s Bitcoin (BTC) as collateral. According to an announcement by the London Stock Exchange on Friday,...
Bitwise Launches Altcoin-Heavy Crypto Index Fund

Bitwise Asset Management just launched a new index fund which caters to investors specifically interested in altcoins. The San Francisco-based firm’s new “Ex Bitcoin” offering includes popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), among others. BTC’s total market capitalization of crypto has fallen from 69%...
German Investment Firm Plans To Add Bitcoin To Its Offerings

The $500 billion German asset manager speeds up plans to adopt crypto after assessing Bitcoin certificates. The DZ bank group investment arm Union Investment makes another move to provide crypto investment services to individual investors. They intend to convert a small percentage of their funds to BTC. Related Reading |...
Bitcoin transactions ‘akin to bartering,’ Bank of Mexico governor says

Governor Díaz de León said Bitcoin resembles “a dimension of precious metals” when compared to the central bank’s fiat money. The governor of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Díaz de León, dismissed Bitcoin’s (BTC) position as a reliable legal tender, citing price volatility as a major roadblock towards full-fledged adoption.
Top Australian Banks Refuse Business With Crypto Firms

Two top Australian lenders dismissed criticism towards their decision against doing business with cryptocurrency companies. Earlier today two of Australia’s largest banks disregarded criticism for their choices against business relationships with cryptocurrency providers. The National Australia Bank (NAB/NAB.AX) and Westpac (WBC.AX) received backlash that their decisions hinder competition, and ultimately industry growth.
El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet Hits Technical Difficulties Amid Bitcoin Rollout

El Salvador’s Bitcoin wallet is facing technical challenges in wake of embracing the flagship cryptocurrency as legal tender. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele says that due to the technical difficulties, the Bitcoin wallet known as Chivo will be taken offline during low-traffic hours for maintenance. “We will take advantage of...
BTC price crash: Why did it happen? Join Sam Bankman-Fried live on ‘The Market Report’

What caused Bitcoin’s latest price crash? Theories are flying everywhere, but Cointelegraph’s market experts have arrived to get to the bottom of it. Tune in now!. “The Market Report” with Cointelegraph is live right now! Tune in to watch Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun alongside resident market experts Jordan Finneseth and Yashu Gola. Today’s menu: the dramatic Bitcoin (BTC) price flash crash to $43,000 on Tuesday.
The September Curse And How It’s Preparing Bitcoin For Another Rally

Bitcoin has suffered heavy losses along with most of the crypto market following the flash crash that happened on El Salvador’s “Bitcoin Day”. The digital asset has been trying to recover from this loss since it occurred two days ago on September 7th. Part of the cause of the crash has been attributed to a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event triggered by the adoption of bitcoin by El Salvador. But the charts show another factor that led to the crash.
Presearch, Frontier and Algorand book double-digit gains as altcoins soar

FRONT, ALGO and PRE rallied in excess of 40% as altcoins capitalize on Bitcoin’s range-bound price action. On Thursday, bulls made a strong showing as Algorand (ALGO) and Solana (SOL) each steamrolled to new highs even as Bitcoin (BTC) continues to flounder under the $47,000 mark. The strong performance from...
Sept. 7 is ‘Bitcoin Day’ in El Salvador as BTC becomes legal tender

It is Sept. 7, and El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law has officially come into effect three months after its parliament passed the historic vote. The Central American nation is now the first country to recognize Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. Tweeting earlier in the day, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele remarked...
Twitter To Allow Users Receive Bitcoin And Ethereum Via Its Tip Jar Feature

Soon Twitter may allow its subscribers to include Ethereum and Bitcoin cryptos in their portfolios for receiving crypto tips. Alessandro Paluzzi, in a tweet, backed the claim confirming that Twitter is working hard to achieve this aim. It will enable users to add the two crypto addresses to their profile to get tips through Tip Jar Feature. Alessandro, the app developer, added.
7 out of 10 Salvadorans want to repeal the new Bitcoin (BTC) law

According to the latest survey from the University Institute of Public Opinion, 7 out of 10 Salvadorans want their political representatives to repeal the newly instated Bitcoin law. The institute presented the results of its massive, state-wide survey on September 2nd, showing that the law praised by the global crypto...
70% of Salvadorans are against new Bitcoin Law, survey claims

A recent survey conducted by the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA) suggests that 70% of those polled are not in favor of El Salvador’s Bitcoin law. The survey was carried out on 1,281 random citizens of the Central American country just 5 days before the controversial Bitcoin law is scheduled to be passed.
Twitter Product Lead Confirms Bitcoin Tips Leak

Yesterday it was leaked that Twitter would be adding Bitcoin tips to its Tip Jar system, letting users tip others with the crypto. The unconfirmed leak has now been verified by Twitter's product lead, Kayvon Beykpour. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to...
Twitter to allow users to add BTC and ETH addresses to profiles, per leaked screenshots

Twitter appears to be developing functionality that enables users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles. The latest update is believed to be a part of Twitter’s Tip Jar feature, which was introduced in May this year, and adds to reports, which surfaced earlier this week, that the firm would enable Bitcoin (BTC) tipping for content creators.
70% of Salvadorans opposed to Bitcoin Law as Sep. 7 implementation draws near

The majority of El Salvadorans are skeptical of the country’s impending Bitcoin Law, with 90% of locals describing their understanding of crypto as poor or non-existent. With less than a week to go before El Salvador's Bitcoin Law takes effect on Sept. 7, a majority of citizens surveyed are opposed to government-mandated cryptocurrency adoption.

