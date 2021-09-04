Nigeria plans CBDC rollout, Salvadoran retirees protest Bitcoin Law, Twitter to add BTC and ETH tipping feature: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 29-Sept. 4
Coming every Saturday, Hodlers Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs,...cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0