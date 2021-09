The Blue Raider women’s soccer team returned to the ‘Boro to start their four-game homestand, but they fell in overtime to the Evansville Purple Aces on Sunday. The Blue Raiders got off to a slow start, trailing 1-0 in the first half, but they managed to turn things around with two scoring goals in the second half. However, a game tying goal by the Purple Aces with 16 seconds left in the game forced overtime. In overtime, the Purple Aces scored off a corner kick that would seal their late comeback, handing the Blue Raiders their first home loss of the season.