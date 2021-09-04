Prince William gang intervention coordinator charged with unlawfully filming juvenile
A social worker who leads Prince William County's Gang Response Intervention Team has been charged with unlawfully filming a juvenile in various states of undress in his home. Henry Pacheco, 64, of Clifton, was arrested this week and charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor, and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor, Fairfax County police said in a Saturday news release.www.insidenova.com
