Prince William County, VA

Prince William gang intervention coordinator charged with unlawfully filming juvenile

Inside Nova
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA social worker who leads Prince William County's Gang Response Intervention Team has been charged with unlawfully filming a juvenile in various states of undress in his home. Henry Pacheco, 64, of Clifton, was arrested this week and charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor, and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor, Fairfax County police said in a Saturday news release.

