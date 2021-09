“The Polar Bear” will be hibernating for a while after his defeat on Saturday. UFC Fight Night 191 is in the books. The main event featured a 185-pound pivotal clash between Derek Brunson and Darren Till (18-4-1, 6-4-1 UFC) and ended with Brunson (23-7, 14-5 UFC) easily submitting “The Gorilla” with a rear-naked choke in the third frame. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (via mixedmartialarts.com) has now announced the official suspensions, revealing that the Team Kaobon export is facing a 30-day suspension and must have a facial CT scan that, if positive, must have ENT clearance. Brunson, on the other hand, has to stay off the fighting canvas for 21 days.