A reporter who changed the industry: Jose Mourinho joins the tributes to 'dear friend' pioneering former Mail on Sunday journalist Simon Greenberg, who broke football's best scoop

Tammy Abraham has revealed Jose Mourinho helped convince him to switch Chelsea for Roma and said he shared the Portuguese's burning desire to win trophies. Abraham has made an impressive start to life in the Italian capital since his £34million move, grabbing two assists in a 3-1 win over Fiorentina on his Serie A debut and helping his side coast to a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor on Thursday to seal their place in the Europa Conference League.