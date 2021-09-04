CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man gets more prison time for threatening judge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who had already been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison has had more time added to his sentence for threatening a judge and a witness.

Wilbert Stephens of Brunswick was sentenced Wednesday to serve 14 and a half years in federal prison to be served after his prior sentence is complete. He pleaded guilty in May to solicitation to commit a crime of violence and mailing threatening communications.

Stephens, 29, was indicted in 2018 with 23 other people in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy, the office of Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a news release. Stephens pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and was sentenced in June 2020 to serve 10 years in prison.

While in the Glynn County jail before being transferred to prison, Stephens asked a relative to kill a witness and wrote and mailed a threatening letter to a judge, the release says.

“Rather than take his well-deserved medicine, he chose to compound the crime by threatening those who held him accountable,” Estes said.

In addition to the extra prison time, a judge ordered Stephens to pay $7,500 in restitution to one of the victims and to serve three years under supervision once he is released.

