CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Man accused of killing woman for playing with stun gun is arrested

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CT2Vq_0bmtAZog00
Mower County Jail

The man wanted in connection to a 20-year-old woman’s murder in Austin has been arrested.

A complaint warrant was issued for Me'Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, after 20-year-old Tyesha T. Gills was fatally shot on July 31.

The Austin Police Department announced that McGruder was arrested Friday.

Giles was shot during an incident at a home on the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest just before 2 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene tried to control her bleeding before she was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems, where she later died.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing and a "self-defense style taser” at the scene.

A witness identified McGruder as the shooter, telling officers he and Giles were messing around on the living room couch. McGruder was in possession of the gun while Giles had the taser, the witness said.

McGruder reportedly told Giles to “Stop playing with me before I shoot you.” But the witness said they assumed McGruder was saying it in a joking manner.

Per the complaint, Giles continued “zapping the taser” to which McGruder replied "Ok you going to keep playing I'm going to pop your ass."

The witness said they heard the taser’s zapping sounds followed by a gunshot. McGruder allegedly then left the property.

A GoFundMe for Gills' family explains that she moved to Minnesota in an effort to "get away from the violent streets of Chicago." The fundraiser has raised just over $6,000.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Austin, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stun#Taser#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Man charged with killing girlfriend in Hastings hotel is arrested in Arizona

A 32-year-old Red Wing man has been arrested in Arizona in connection to his girlfriend's killing. Kyle Steven Williams, 32, was charged via warrant on Aug. 19 with second-degree murder in the death of Kelly Kocurek, 36. She was found unresponsive at the Coratel Inn in Hastings on May 18 and died at the hospital five days later, with her cause of death determined to be strangulation.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man protecting his wife beaten unconscious at Minnesota State Fair

A man who was said to be protecting his wife during an altercation at the Minnesota State Fair was knocked unconscious by two men near a Sweet Martha's Cookies stand. The incident unfolded around 10:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, by the Sweet Martha's Cookies on Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets. According to a criminal complaint, the 24-year-old victim and his wife witnessed two women steal a man's wallet. That man then began chasing the suspected thieves.
Bemidji, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Bee sting sends canoeist into anaphylactic shock while out on lake

A good Samaritan helped a deputy rescue a boater who became unresponsive in a lake after suffering an apparent allergic reaction to a bee sting. Deputy Brandon Newhouse with the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive next to his capsized canoe in Little Turtle Lake, about 7 miles north of Bemidji, around 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, the sheriff's office said.
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Brooklyn Park school hit by bullets, cancels classes Thursday

Prairie Seeds Academy in Brooklyn Park is closed Thursday after a shooting near the school injured one person and left bullet holes in the building. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of 62nd Avenue North, which is just across the city border in New Hope, around 7:10 p.m. on a report of "multiple people with firearms shooting."
Meeker County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Car crashes into school bus with children onboard, injuring 2

A driver slammed into the back of a stopped school bus Friday morning, injuring two children onboard. The school bus was facing eastbound, stopped at a bus stop on the 59000 block of County State Aid Highway 36 in Manannah Township around 7:26 a.m. Friday, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. About 15 kids were onboard the bus, which was being operated by Eden Valley – Watkins Bus Service.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in morning crash at St. Paul intersection

A motorcyclist died after a collision with another vehicle at a highly trafficked St. Paul intersection Wednesday morning. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, crashed with the other vehicle around 11 a.m., at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue, the St. Paul Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found the man "gravely injured" and attempted first aid.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Boy, 12, fatally shot in Minneapolis

A 12-year-old boy has died after being shot in North Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. Minneapolis PD says the shooting happened at 3:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North, in the Sumner-Glenwood area of the city. The boy died in a hospital two hours later. The suspected shooter is...
Ramsey, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Road worker killed in Ramsey after being run over by semi truck

A road worker was killed in Ramsey Wednesday night after getting caught under the wheel of a construction semi truck. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police, fire and EMS officials responded to reports of an unconscious man at a construction site near Armstrong Boulevard Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest at around 8:30 p.m.
Stearns County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Stearns County Sheriff's Office locates 4 children after days of searching

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has located the four children it had been searching for since Labor Day weekend. The sheriff's office, on Sept. 4, had asked for the public's help locating the four kids and their parents. Authorities had been worried about the children's welfare due to an existing no-contact order that prevented their father from being around their mother.

Comments / 0

Community Policy