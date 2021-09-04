Man accused of killing woman for playing with stun gun is arrested

Mower County Jail

The man wanted in connection to a 20-year-old woman’s murder in Austin has been arrested.

A complaint warrant was issued for Me'Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, after 20-year-old Tyesha T. Gills was fatally shot on July 31.

The Austin Police Department announced that McGruder was arrested Friday.

Giles was shot during an incident at a home on the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest just before 2 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene tried to control her bleeding before she was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems, where she later died.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing and a "self-defense style taser” at the scene.

A witness identified McGruder as the shooter, telling officers he and Giles were messing around on the living room couch. McGruder was in possession of the gun while Giles had the taser, the witness said.

McGruder reportedly told Giles to “Stop playing with me before I shoot you.” But the witness said they assumed McGruder was saying it in a joking manner.

Per the complaint, Giles continued “zapping the taser” to which McGruder replied "Ok you going to keep playing I'm going to pop your ass."

The witness said they heard the taser’s zapping sounds followed by a gunshot. McGruder allegedly then left the property.

A GoFundMe for Gills' family explains that she moved to Minnesota in an effort to "get away from the violent streets of Chicago." The fundraiser has raised just over $6,000.